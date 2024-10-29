Love, Loss, Shame & Redemption with Celeste Walker | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Celeste Walker about her one-woman show "Ghosted," which tells the story of a mature woman reconciling with the ghosts of her past, reclaiming her authentic self, and finding empowerment through healing and resiliency. Celeste shares the process for creating the show and the emotion that went into it.

Celeste also talks about the show's connection to Allentown, the difficulty of including ten characters in a one-woman show, and what draws her to solo performances.

GHOSTED: A (mostly) True Story of Love, Loss, Shame and Redemption is making its Allentown Premiere at Civic Theatre of Allentown’s Theatre 514 November 8, 9, and 10. More information is available here.

