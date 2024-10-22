© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 We have met our goal for the Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who made a contribution. 🧡
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Immersion In the Life of an Artist with Dr. William Crow | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 22, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks with Dr. William Crow, Director of the Lehigh University Art Galleries, about their current exhibition "Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe." They discuss how the featured art draws you into Rowe's life and leads you to ask the question, "where does creativity come from and why should we hold onto that?"

Dr. Crow shares more about LUAG and what it brings to the community. He also explains why this exhibition was chosen, and why it feels so applicable at this moment in time.

"Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe" can be viewed at LUAG's main gallery at Zoellner Arts Center through December 7.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/21/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Dr. William CrowReally Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae RoweCivil RightsLehigh University Art GalleriesZoellner Arts Center
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content