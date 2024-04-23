© 2024
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

2024 Student Poetry Project Winners | LV Arts Salon

By Paul Willistein,
George VanDoren
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
(From left to right) Haven Simmons - High School Winner, Christele Tanis - Middle School Winner, Alexandra Hernandez - Elementary School Winner
Paul Willistein and George VanDoren announce the winners of the 2024 Student Poetry Project presented by the Lehigh Valley Press.

After reading each student's poem, Paul and George dive deeper into the students' writing and methods, including an in-studio interview with the high school winner.

  • Haven Simmons - High School First Place: A 17-year-old junior at the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
  • Christele Tanis - Middle School First Place: A 15-year-old in 8th grade at Trexler Middle School
  • Alexandra Hernandez - Elementary School First Place: A 10-year-old in 4th grade at Freemansburg Elementary School

The winning poems, as well as honorable mentions, can be found here.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Lehigh Valley PressStudent Poetry ProjectPoetryWritingYouthLehigh Valley
