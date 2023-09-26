© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Classy and Creative: Lorena Bravo, Kate Hughes, and 'Cocktails & Collecting' | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with Lorena Bravo and Kate Hughes, committee members for the Allentown Art Museum's upcoming fall fundraiser, "Cocktails & Collecting," which is returning for its 17th year on Oct. 7.

Contributed photo
/
Allentown Art Museum

Kate and Lorena talk about the Saturday night party in the galleries, the Sunday Art fair for All at the AAM, the wide array of artists (from jewelers to ceramicists to printmakers) who will be showcasing their work, and how anyone can find the right piece for their collection.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/25/23)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Kate HughesLorena BravoCocktails and CollectingCocktailsFundraisingAllentown Art MuseumArtsArtistscollections
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content