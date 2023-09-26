Classy and Creative: Lorena Bravo, Kate Hughes, and 'Cocktails & Collecting' | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Lorena Bravo and Kate Hughes, committee members for the Allentown Art Museum's upcoming fall fundraiser, "Cocktails & Collecting," which is returning for its 17th year on Oct. 7.

Contributed photo / Allentown Art Museum

Kate and Lorena talk about the Saturday night party in the galleries, the Sunday Art fair for All at the AAM, the wide array of artists (from jewelers to ceramicists to printmakers) who will be showcasing their work, and how anyone can find the right piece for their collection.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

