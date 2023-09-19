A Welcoming and Artistic Bethlehem Community: Mary Wright and Festival UnBound 2023 | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Wright, Touchstone Theatre's Education Director and director of the upcoming Festival UnBound.

The fifth year of this hyper-local, arts-infused celebration takes place along the streets of Bethlehem from Sept. 27-Oct. 1, and together Mary and Kate go over the events, performances, and other attractions meant to bring the community together - from "Hidden Bethlehem" to songwriting workshops, and inter-faith devotional gathering...and perhaps a visit by aliens?

(Original air-date: 9/18/23)