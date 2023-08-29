© 2023
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Honoring Our Artistic Vibrancy: BFAC's Mary Mulder and Eileen Wavrek Wescoe | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle welcomes Mary Mulder, Chair of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission and pianist Eileen Wavrek Wescoe to talk about the BFAC's upcoming Tribute to the Arts Award reception, taking place Sept. 12 at Venture X.

Together they talk about how the bi-annual event honors individuals, businesses and organizations whose artistic efforts enrich the community, this year's honorees (including Eileen), the role of the arts commission, the Bethlehem City Hall Rotunda Gallery, and more.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/28/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
