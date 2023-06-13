Cinema on the SouthSide: Previewing the 19th Annual SouthSide Film Festival with Jeff Vaclavik | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jeff Vaclavik, owner of Deja Brew and Board President of the SouthSide Film Institute to talk about the 19th annual SouthSide Film Festival, which is running from June 13-17 at the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School, the National Museum of Industrial History, and Touchstone Theatre.

They talk about this year's program, which features 61 features, documentaries, shorts, and animations; some of the flicks Jeff is looking forward to seeing; the opening night's showing of Still Working 9 to 5; as well as what SouthSide Bethlehem's community, atmosphere, and ambience adds to the festival.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

