© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LVArtsSalon.png
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

The Holiday Magic of Christmas City Follies XXIII with Touchstone's Emma Ackerman | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
IMG_0767.JPG

Kate Scuffle talks with Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Theatre General Manager and ensemble member, about the all-new 2022 edition of the Christmas City Follies.

For 23 years, Touchstone has been ringing in December with the latest edition of the Christmas City Follies —their annual holiday vaudeville filled with music, merriment, and seasonal joy (as well as penguins, jingle bells, panda bears, an endless array of colorful characters, ukuleles, turtles, and dancing shopping carts, of course!) It’s our very own original Lehigh Valley holiday tradition, and it’s already up and running this year through Dec. 18.

Follies-Image-1.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Touchstone Theatre

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/12/22)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Emma AckermanTouchstone TheatreChristmas City FolliesChristmas CityChristmasJP JordanHolidaysTheaterBethlehem
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content