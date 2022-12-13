The Holiday Magic of Christmas City Follies XXIII with Touchstone's Emma Ackerman | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Emma Ackerman, Touchstone Theatre General Manager and ensemble member, about the all-new 2022 edition of the Christmas City Follies.

For 23 years, Touchstone has been ringing in December with the latest edition of the Christmas City Follies —their annual holiday vaudeville filled with music, merriment, and seasonal joy (as well as penguins, jingle bells, panda bears, an endless array of colorful characters, ukuleles, turtles, and dancing shopping carts, of course!) It’s our very own original Lehigh Valley holiday tradition, and it’s already up and running this year through Dec. 18.

Contributed photo / Touchstone Theatre

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/12/22)