'Wind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other Anomalies': The Life and Work of Ronald De Long | LV Arts Salon

Ron De Long / Ron De Long 'Sailing Through Neverland'

Kate Scuffle talks with local artist Ronald De Long about his life, his work, and his new exhibit: Wind-Shifts, Mood-Swings, and Other Anomalies, on display through Aug. 18 at the Baum School of Art.

Ron De Long / Ron De Long 'Windshift'

The exhibit reflects Ron's endless curiosity, creativity and dedication to exploring his own personal artistic vision, while inspiring us all to stay connected to our own imagination.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)