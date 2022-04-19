© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

'The Know Show 2' with George Hrab and 'Then There Is the Woman' with Dr. Bonnie Winfield | LV Arts Salon

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Dr. Bonnie Winfield
The Gallery at St. John's

Silagh White welcomes George Hrab, a local musician and host of an upcoming event at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem featuring a multi-generational game show – The Know Show 2. George explains the roots of the quiz show format which features local “Boomers vs Zoomers,” including Mayor of Bethlehem J. William Reynolds and actress Madelyn Dundon.

Then, Dr. Bonnie Winfield joins Silagh in the Arts Salon for a look at “Then There Is the Woman,” an art exhibition at The Gallery at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Ferry Street in Easton featuring artwork from women both inside and outside the Northampton County Prison.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon George HrabDr. Bonnie WinfieldThe Know Show 2Boomers vs ZoomersThe Ice HouseThen There Is the WomanThe Gallery at St. John'sNorthampton County PrisonSt. John's Evangelical Lutheran ChurchJ. William ReynoldsArt
Silagh White
Rotating host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.
See stories by Silagh White
