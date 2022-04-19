'The Know Show 2' with George Hrab and 'Then There Is the Woman' with Dr. Bonnie Winfield | LV Arts Salon

Silagh White welcomes George Hrab, a local musician and host of an upcoming event at the Charles A. Brown Ice House in Bethlehem featuring a multi-generational game show – The Know Show 2. George explains the roots of the quiz show format which features local “Boomers vs Zoomers,” including Mayor of Bethlehem J. William Reynolds and actress Madelyn Dundon.

Then, Dr. Bonnie Winfield joins Silagh in the Arts Salon for a look at “Then There Is the Woman,” an art exhibition at The Gallery at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Ferry Street in Easton featuring artwork from women both inside and outside the Northampton County Prison.

