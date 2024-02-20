© 2024
HealthBEAT

"You Have to Feel Your Way Out of This" with Chloe Cole-Wilson | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health talk with Chloe Cole-Wilson, whose 'Restoring Petals' exhibit examines mental health and trauma during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group discusses art as a means of self expression, and the ongoing battle for many against grief and loss following years of change.

(Original air-date: 2/19/24)

Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is the outgoing Executive Director at WDIY. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
