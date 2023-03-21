Health Systems, Symposiums, and Studies with LVHN's Dr. Brian Nester | HealthBEAT

On this episode of HealthBEAT, guest host Matt Trust and Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome back Dr. Brian Nester, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network.

They discuss the foundation of the LPPIH and its progress over the past year, the state of the nation's healthcare systems in response to COVID-19, takeaways from the first annual LVHN Community Health Symposium and its related report and more.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/20/23)