HealthBEAT

County Health Rankings and a Lehigh Valley 'Population Health Check-Up' | HealthBEAT

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health along with Ronald Dendas, Director of Health Improvement to talk about the recent release of the annual county health rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

They track and analyze the data from the U.S. Census, CDC and HUD, among other organizations, to understand the "population health check-up" for Lehigh Valley residents, especially those struggling with social determinants of health.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)

HealthBEAT Ronald Dendascounty health rankingsRobert Wood Johnson Foundationpopulation health check-upSocial Determinants of HealthCensusCDCDepartment of Housing and Urban DevelopmentPublic healthLeonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthLehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
