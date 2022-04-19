© 2022
HealthBEAT

Social Determinants of Health and 'Allentown Vision 2030' with Mayor Matt Tuerk | HealthBEAT

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
MattTuerkHeadshot.png

Greg Capogna is pleased to welcome to HealthBEAT the Mayor of Allentown, Matt Tuerk. He joins the Leonard Parker Pool Institute of Health's Executive Director, Edward Meehan to discuss Allentown, the Vision 2030 plan and how it addresses social determinants of health, the Franklin Park Ambassador program, and how running marathons has prepared Matt for the role of mayor.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

Tags

HealthBEAT Matt TuerkAllentown Vision 2030AllentownFranklin Park Ambassador programSocial Determinants of HealthMayormarathonsLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
