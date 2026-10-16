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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/16/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 16, 2026 at 3:12 PM EDT

September Inflation Surges Past Expectations

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in September. A 15% one-month increase in fuel oil prices, followed by 12% and 9% increases in diesel and gasoline, helped push the CPI to its highest one-month increase since March. The overall inflation rate over the past 12 months now stands at 3.7%, the highest since 2023.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/16/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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