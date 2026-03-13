Economic Pulse: Week of 3/13/26

Gasoline prices are on the rise.

As of this taping, GasBuddy reports that the lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has risen to $3.29 per gallon, still below the national average of $3.63. Gas prices have gradually dropped from a high of $4.93 in June 2022 to a low of $2.81 in January of this year. They rose slightly in February; however, they are spiking high in the first days of March.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/13/26)

