Economic Pulse: Week of 1/23/26

Car Sales down 5.9%

Car sales dropped to 15.6 million at seasonally adjusted annual rates in November, a drop of 5.9% below its previous year's level. Car sales peaked last March at almost 18 million, just before the new tariffs were announced, and have been trending down since then.

(Original air-date: 1/23/26)

