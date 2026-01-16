© 2026
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/16/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 16, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST

2025, year in review

The economy grew at an annual rate of 2.5% during the first three quarters of last year. And the unemployment rate rose from 4 in January to 4.4% by December 2025.
Inflation has been the wild card since the pandemic, driven by massive government transfers to the public. It reached 9% in the summer of 2022, as demand surged at a time when supply chains were nowhere near capable of handling it.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/16/26)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
