Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/5/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST

Gasoline prices are dropping.

As of this taping, GasBuddy reports that the lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has dropped to $2.67 per gallon, falling below the national average of $2.98. Gas prices have declined in 23 of the last 41 months, shedding $1.88 from their June 2022 peak of $4.93.

(Original air-date: 12/5/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
