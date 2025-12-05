Economic Pulse: Week of 12/5/25
Gasoline prices are dropping.
As of this taping, GasBuddy reports that the lowest price for regular gas in the Valley has dropped to $2.67 per gallon, falling below the national average of $2.98. Gas prices have declined in 23 of the last 41 months, shedding $1.88 from their June 2022 peak of $4.93.
