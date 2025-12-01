Economic Pulse: Week of 11/28/25

September Retail Sales Update

Retail sales rose 4% year over year in September, but after adjusting for inflation, the real gain was a much smaller 1%. That gap matters: headline growth looks healthy, but the volume of goods and services purchased grew only modestly after removing price effects.

(Original air-date: 11/28/25)


