© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/28/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:02 PM EST

September Retail Sales Update

Retail sales rose 4% year over year in September, but after adjusting for inflation, the real gain was a much smaller 1%. That gap matters: headline growth looks healthy, but the volume of goods and services purchased grew only modestly after removing price effects.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/28/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse Retail SalesEconomygoods and services
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 11/21/25
    Kamran Afshar
    AI Frenzy Drives Dow, But Economy Lags Behind. Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.