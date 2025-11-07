Economic Pulse: Week of 11/7/25

Payroll employment in the Valley topped 400,000

PA Department of Labor and Industry's data shows the seasonally adjusted payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley rose to a shade below 403,000 in August 2025, an increase of 6,000 jobs compared to last year. Despite this job growth, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, a measurable increase over last year's 3.9% and just outside the full-employment range.

