Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/7/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST

Payroll employment in the Valley topped 400,000

PA Department of Labor and Industry's data shows the seasonally adjusted payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley rose to a shade below 403,000 in August 2025, an increase of 6,000 jobs compared to last year. Despite this job growth, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, a measurable increase over last year's 3.9% and just outside the full-employment range.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/7/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse payroll jobsDepartment of Labor & IndustryLehigh ValleyEconomyEmployment
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
