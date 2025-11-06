© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/31/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 6, 2025 at 3:28 PM EST

Inflation rose to 3% in September

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in September, pushing up the overall inflation over the last 12 months to 3%. Lower gasoline prices, which significantly helped lower the CPI through August, were of little help in September as they began to rise.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/31/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsGas pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
