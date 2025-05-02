© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/2/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 2, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT

The economy shrank in the 1st quarter.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) advanced estimate, the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter—marking the first decline in GDP since the 1st quarter of 2022. The economy grew by 2.0% in the last 4 quarters, down from 2.5% in the 4th quarter of 2024. It should be noted that the impact of tariffs will start to show during the 2nd quarter, with most of the impact anticipated in the latter half of the year.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/2/25)

