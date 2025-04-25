Economic Pulse: Week of 4/25/25

Car Sales spike in March

In March, seasonally adjusted car and light truck sales spiked to nearly 1.5 million units, a significant 11% jump from February and 13% above their last year’s level. It appears that many people were trying to get it done before the tariffs went into effect, which are highly likely to raise car prices.

