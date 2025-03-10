Economic Pulse: Week of 3/7/25

Payroll employment up by 151,000

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, payroll employment rose by 151,000 in February, and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%. It should be noted that this data shows events up to February 12 and does not reflect the federal layoffs; those data will start to show from next month. There is a glimpse of that in the 1.2 million full-time jobs lost in the current data.

