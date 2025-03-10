© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/7/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT

Payroll employment up by 151,000

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, payroll employment rose by 151,000 in February, and the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%. It should be noted that this data shows events up to February 12 and does not reflect the federal layoffs; those data will start to show from next month. There is a glimpse of that in the 1.2 million full-time jobs lost in the current data.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/7/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
