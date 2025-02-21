© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/21/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:27 PM EST

Consumer sentiment dropped sharply in the first 2 months of 2025

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, fell to its lowest level in February since November 2023. According to the University of Michigan, the decrease was across the political spectrum as the overall index dropped to 64.7. In 2025, the index has fallen by 13%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/21/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
