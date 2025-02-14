Economic Pulse: Week of 2/14/25

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment index rose by 6% in January.

In January, the Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) rose by 6%, the largest one-quarter increase since Covid recovery. The index took a major hit from the inflation surge in 2022. In January, however, the index rose to 57, the same as last January’s level. The index runs from zero to 100. Above 50 means local business sentiment is positive; below 50, it is negative.

