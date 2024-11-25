Economic Pulse: Week of 11/22/24

The housing market:

The housing market experienced explosive growth after the pandemic, with annual home sales surpassing 6 million units. The last time something like this happened was in 2005-2006, just before the Great Recession. This time, just like before, sales volume followed its spike with a crash to around 4 million. And housing prices, like last time, continue to rise despite the sharp drop in sales volume. The similarities end there, as in 2008, the economy fell into a deep recession, but this time, it is growing.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/22/24)