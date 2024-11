The Lehigh Valley's economy grew by 0.8% in 2022.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Lehigh Valley's GDP for 2022 rose to $54.3 billion. After adjustment for inflation, the Valley’s economic growth in 2022 was 0.8%.

(Original air-date: 11/15/24)