Economic Pulse: Week of 10/25/24

Car Sales in the US

Cars are often the second-largest consumer expense after housing. While housing usually accounts for the largest portion of a consumer's budget, automobiles follow closely behind, making them one of the most significant purchases people make.

In September, car and light truck sales adjusted for seasonality reached 15.8 million units annually, half a percent below last year’s level. Car sales peaked at close to 18 million in the 2015-16 period, then slowly dropped to around 16.5 million by 2019.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/25/24)