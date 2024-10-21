© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/18/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 21, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

The Growth Rate of Retail Sales Continues to Drop.

After the COVID shutdowns, retail sales exploded upwards, rising by more than 18% in 2021, followed by another historically high increase of 9% in 2022. During these two years, retail sales increased by over $150 billion, equal to 8 years of pre-pandemic increases combined, causing the highest inflation in 40 years. The growth rate of retail sales dropped to a much more normal 3.6% last year, and in the last 12 months, its growth has further moderated to 1.7%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/18/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
