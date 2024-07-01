Economic Pulse: Week of 6/28/24

Federal Reserves is holding its lending rate constant.

Between March 2022 and July 2023, the FED raised its lending rate 11 times from almost zero to 5.3%, its highest rate in 23 years.

The FED has a dual statutory mandate to seek price stability and maximize employment.

