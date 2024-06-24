© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/21/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT

DJIA rose by 3% in the first 5 months of this year.

Our disposable income, that is, income after-tax, rose by $335 billion in the first 4 months of this year, and true to form, we increased our spending by more than 9 out of every $10 increase in our income! As large as this increase in personal consumption expenditures was, it pales compared to the increase in our spending last year. Which is one of the reasons for the 4% inflation in May of last year dropping to 3.3% this May.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/21/24)

Economic Pulse disposable incomeconsumptionInflationEconomyspending
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
