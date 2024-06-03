Economic Pulse: Week of 5/31/24

Retail Sales adjusting down from inflationary levels

After the COVID shutdowns, retail sales exploded upwards, rising by more than 18% in 2021, followed by another historically high increase of 9% in 2022. During these two years, retail sales increased by more than $150 billion. The equivalent of 8 years of increases before COVID.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/31/24)