Economic Pulse: Week of 5/24/24

Car Sales in the US

In terms of consumer expenditures, cars are typically second only to houses. Housing usually represents the largest single expenditure for most consumers, while automobiles generally come next, making them one of the most significant purchases in a consumer's budget. In April, car and light truck sales adjusted for seasonally reached 15.7 million units at annual rate, the second highest in the last 35 months.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/24/24)