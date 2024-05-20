© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎉 Thanks to everyone who came out to WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove. Here's to 29 years of WDIY! 🥳
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/17/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment is in a shallow up-trend.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) dropped sharply as inflation rose in 2022. The decline bottomed out last July; and except for one quarter, it has been slowly inching up. The BSI index for April 2024 stands at 57.4, its highest level since April of last year.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/17/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse Business Sentiment IndexBusinessInflationEconomyLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 5/10/24
    Kamran Afshar
    Employment in the Valley is at 397,000, a record high. Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.