© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎟️ WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove is almost here! Join us on Saturday, May 18th for our 29th anniversary celebration. Get your tickets here. 🎟️
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/10/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:52 AM EDT

Employment in the Valley is at 397,000, a record high.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a record high of a seasonally adjusted 397,000 in March, the highest ever. The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.6%, and in its 20th month, below 4% for the Valley, the range that is considered as full employment.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 5/10/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse EmploymentLehigh ValleyPayrollDepartment of Labor & IndustryPennsylvania
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 5/3/24
    Kamran Afshar
    Federal Reserves is holding its lending rate constant... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.