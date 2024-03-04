© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/1/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:58 AM EST

Employment in the Valley rose above 400,000

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley is at a shade below 401,000 in December. Adjusting it for seasonality drops it to 395,000, still a very impressive, and 6,200 jobs above December 2022’s level. The unemployment rate at 3.9% is also lower than its December 2022’s 4.2%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/1/24)

Economic Pulse EmploymentEmployment RateDepartment of Labor & IndustryLaborpayroll jobsLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
