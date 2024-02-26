© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/23/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:37 AM EST

Car Sales in the US

Automobiles rank among the most substantial purchases made by consumers. In January, the total sales of cars and light trucks, adjusted for seasonal variations on an annual basis, reached 15 million, showing a slight decrease of nearly 1% compared to the previous year.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/23/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse EconomyCar salessales pricesLehigh Valley
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 2/16/24
    Kamran Afshar
    How have our expenditure patterns changed in the last half a century? Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.