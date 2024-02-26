Economic Pulse: Week of 2/23/24

Car Sales in the US

Automobiles rank among the most substantial purchases made by consumers. In January, the total sales of cars and light trucks, adjusted for seasonal variations on an annual basis, reached 15 million, showing a slight decrease of nearly 1% compared to the previous year.

(Original air-date: 2/23/24)