Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/6/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT

Employment in the Valley inched up to 393,000

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a seasonally adjusted 393,000 in August, the highest ever and 6,200 above its last year's level. However, it appears this is close to the top as far as the local labor force can carry since it has been hovering close to this number since February.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/6/23)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
