On this episode, David Rimberg and Paul Miller talk with Sights for Hope client Skip Drake and his wife, Karen, about their experiences navigating progressive vision loss together. Skip shares how changing vision has affected daily life and the couple reflects on how they've adapted at home and work as bakery owners.

Through teamwork, ingenuity, humor, and mutual understanding, Skip and Karen offer a personal look at how vision loss affects not only the individual but also the people closest to them.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/20/26)

