The Power of Personalized Support | Defeating Darkness

On this episode, David Rimberg and Paul Miller explore the history, mission, and ongoing impact of Sights for Hope. First, they welcome Daniel Lombardo and David León of the Lions Club to discuss the organization's longstanding commitment to being "Knights of the Blind" and their instrumental role in founding Sights for Hope.

Then, Erica Vibert and Elizabeth Santiago of Sights for Hope discuss the personalized support they offer and how individualized services help people with vision loss navigate everyday challenges. They also share personal stories from their work and reflect on the meaningful connections that make their work so rewarding.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/13/26)

