Technology for Everyday Life with Rita Lang and Vinod Namboodiri | Defeating Darkness

On this episode, hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller explore how technology helps people who are blind or have visual impairments navigate everyday life with greater confidence and independence. Rita Lang, Sights for Hope’s Client Activities Manager, shares how smartphone apps and assistive technologies make daily activities like reading, shopping, identifying objects, and navigating unfamiliar surroundings more accessible. Drawing on her own experiences with vision loss, Rita explains how these tools can help people accomplish tasks and live more independently.

Next, Vinod Namboodiri, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Community-Driven Assistive Technologies at Lehigh University and a Sights for Hope board member, discusses how his own experience with progressive vision loss inspired his assistive technology research. He introduces MABLE Maps, an innovative app designed to help people with vision loss navigate indoor spaces, and shares his vision for how technology can continue breaking down accessibility barriers and creating new opportunities for independence.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/16/26)

