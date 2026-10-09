Finding Your Way | Defeating Darkness

On this episode, Brian McKenna from The Seeing Eye explains how guide dogs are trained and matched with people who are blind or have visual impairments. Co-host Paul Miller shares his personal experiences navigating life with his guide dog, Felton, offering insight into the trust, teamwork, and companionship that make these partnerships so meaningful.

Sights for Hope Orientation & Mobility Specialist Nadya Krause discusses how orientation and mobility training helps people build the skills and confidence to navigate their surroundings after significant or complete vision loss. She also explores the white cane as an important tool for independence and introduces White Cane Awareness Day, observed internationally on October 15, highlighting the resources and strategies that empower people with vision loss to move through the world with greater confidence and independence.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/9/26)