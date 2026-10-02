Living Beyond Vision Loss | Defeating Darkness

On the premiere of Defeating Darkness, hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller share their personal journeys with vision loss and the ways they have adapted to living without sight. Paul discusses losing his vision while running multiple businesses, teaching martial arts, and remaining active in the community, while David reflects on the. more recent loss of his vision and the grief that comes with it.

The two also discuss independence, family support, mobility, travel, assistive technology, and the importance of organizations like Sights for Hope. From navigating airports and getting lost to finding new ways to work, exercise, and more, David and Paul offer candid perspectives on the challenges and possibilities of life with vision loss.