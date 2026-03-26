© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

"I'm Tired of Being the Strong One" with Frances Quinones-Mullen | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Frances Quinones-Mullen, the owner of Panchitas Kitchen, a mobile company offering Latin cuisine made with love. Frances shares how her love for cooking developed and how it saved her at a difficult time in life.

Frances shares how she's paying more attention to herself now rather than focusing only on the people around her, and how her business has changed her life.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/26/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Frances Quinones-MullenPanchitas KitchenCookingculture
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content