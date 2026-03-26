"I'm Tired of Being the Strong One" with Frances Quinones-Mullen | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Frances Quinones-Mullen, the owner of Panchitas Kitchen, a mobile company offering Latin cuisine made with love. Frances shares how her love for cooking developed and how it saved her at a difficult time in life.

Frances shares how she's paying more attention to herself now rather than focusing only on the people around her, and how her business has changed her life.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/26/26)

