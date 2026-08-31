The End of Oak Street | At the Movies

"The End of Oak Street" follows a suburban family whose quiet 1980s neighborhood is suddenly transported to a mysterious prehistoric world. As dinosaurs roam the streets and their familiar surroundings become a fight for survival, the family must overcome personal tensions and work together to find a way home. David Robert Mitchell’s sci-fi adventure stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the sci-fi adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/31/26)

