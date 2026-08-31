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At the Movies

The End of Oak Street | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
The End of Oak Street
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IMDb

"The End of Oak Street" follows a suburban family whose quiet 1980s neighborhood is suddenly transported to a mysterious prehistoric world. As dinosaurs roam the streets and their familiar surroundings become a fight for survival, the family must overcome personal tensions and work together to find a way home. David Robert Mitchell’s sci-fi adventure stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the sci-fi adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/31/26)

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At the Movies The End of Oak StreetEwan McGregorAnne Hathawayscience fictionadventureMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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