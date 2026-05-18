Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D | At the Movies

“Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D” is an emotionally-intense, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the tour and the mind of Billie Eilish. Four Billie Eilish concerts were filmed in July 2025 in the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England, at the end of her tour. The film is directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Concert Documentary film.

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(Original air-date: 5/18/26)

