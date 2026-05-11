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At the Movies

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
The Devil Wears Prada 2
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IMDb

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” returns to the world of high fashion in New York City and Milan, Italy. The cast is back: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, editor of the fashion magazine Runway; Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Miranda’s former assistant; Emily Blunt, as Emily Charlton, now an executive at Dior, and Stanley Tucci, as Nigel, Miranda’s assistant. Twenty years later, the fashion business and publishing have changed. Yet again, the devil is in the details. The original novel, “The Devil Wears Prada,” was written by Lauren Weisberger, a Parkland High School graduate. Paul Willistein reviews the Comedy-Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/11/26)

Tags
At the Movies The Devil Wears Prada 2Meryl StreepAnne HathawayEmily BluntStanley Tuccicomedy-dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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