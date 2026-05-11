The Devil Wears Prada 2 | At the Movies

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” returns to the world of high fashion in New York City and Milan, Italy. The cast is back: Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, editor of the fashion magazine Runway; Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Miranda’s former assistant; Emily Blunt, as Emily Charlton, now an executive at Dior, and Stanley Tucci, as Nigel, Miranda’s assistant. Twenty years later, the fashion business and publishing have changed. Yet again, the devil is in the details. The original novel, “The Devil Wears Prada,” was written by Lauren Weisberger, a Parkland High School graduate. Paul Willistein reviews the Comedy-Drama.

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(Original air-date: 5/11/26)

