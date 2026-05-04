Lorne | At the Movies

“Lorne” is a documentary film by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville about Lorne Michaels, who co-created “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”), the late-night sketch comedy show that he executive-produces to this day. “Lorne” will be enjoyed by fans of “SNL” and fans of former and present members of The Not Ready For Prime Time Players. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography Documentary.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

