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At the Movies

Lorne | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Lorne
/
IMDb

“Lorne” is a documentary film by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville about Lorne Michaels, who co-created “Saturday Night Live” (“SNL”), the late-night sketch comedy show that he executive-produces to this day. “Lorne” will be enjoyed by fans of “SNL” and fans of former and present members of The Not Ready For Prime Time Players. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography Documentary.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

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At the Movies LorneSaturday Night LiveDocumentaryMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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